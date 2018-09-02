After more than 18 months of discussion, the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday unveiled plans for a new standalone football facility and other athletics department improvements.

The projects, which will come with a $100 million price tag, were announced as part of a five-year fundraising campaign -- the Unconquered Campaign -- by Seminole Boosters Inc., Florida State's athletics department and the university.

The new football facility, which will stand perpendicular to the Indoor Practice Facility, will cost $60 million and overlook the Seminoles' practice fields. It is scheduled to open in July 2021 and will create space in the Moore Athletics Center for use by several of the Seminoles' other athletics programs.

During the ceremony Sunday night, FSU head coach Willie Taggart announced he and his wife, Taneshia, were personally donating $1 million to the campaign.

“The Seminole Boosters and Athletics have developed a solid plan with ambitious goals to address the needs of a number of our programs,” said FSU President John Thrasher. “We have a history at Florida State of being extremely efficient in our operations across the board, and this campaign reflects that same focus. We will support this campaign in every way possible.”

The campaign launch was held in the Champions Club at Doak S. Campbell Stadium with FSU President John Thrasher, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ed Burr and Seminole Boosters President and CEO Andy Miller addressing the crowd, along with football coach Willie Taggart and softball coach Lonni Alameda.



“It’s difficult to overstate this building’s importance to the present and future of Florida State football,” said head coach Willie Taggart. “It will allow us to be more efficient with our limited time together as a team and help our student-athletes manage their time better by bringing everything they need from a football perspective into one location. The new building will also open up space for every other sport in the Moore Athletic Center.

“I appreciate the groundwork that has been laid by our administration and the Seminole Boosters, and I can’t wait to see our supporters Do Something to make a defining investment in assuring our program has the resources to remain among the finest in the nation.”

The five-year campaign will fund a number of Seminole Athletics projects that include:

* A new, stand-alone home for Seminole football that will be built adjacent to the Dunlap Athletic Training Complex at a cost of $60 million

* $9 million in Student-Athlete Scholarship Endowments to fund the annual cost of student-athlete scholarships and provide long-term sustainability.

* The previously announced $8 million redesign of the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course into a Nicklaus Legacy Course by the Jack Nicklaus Group.

* $8 million for the redevelopment of the existing Coyle E. Moore Athletic Center to include expanded student-athlete dining, training and strength and conditioning access as well as additional academic space.

* A number of improvements to the infrastructure and fan experience at Dick Howser Stadium. The $6 million project will include permanent left-field bleacher seating, new field lighting, updated team strength and conditioning facilities, and a new team building.

* A $5 million commitment in support of priorities for women’s athletics in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Women’s Intercollegiate Athletics at FSU.

* The continuation of renovations at the Tucker Center for men’s and women’s basketball that will include new team lounges for both programs.

“The Unconquered Campaign is the result of Seminole Boosters, FSU Athletics and the University coming together to establish a vision and plan for the future of Seminole Athletics,” said Seminole Boosters President and CEO Andy Miller. “I am excited and encouraged by the response we have received from our donors to these projects over the past year and look forward to working together to achieve the goals that have been set forth by Chairman Burr and President Thrasher.”

Football Operations Project

Located adjacent to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Complex and the Dunlap practice fields, the new Football Operations building will be the new day-to-day home of Florida State football and one of the most significant investments in the program’s history. Inside its 122,000 square feet of dedicated space, Seminole student-athletes will enjoy first-class resources including:

· New Team Locker Room

· State-of-the-Art Training and Hydrotherapy Areas

· Weight room directly connected to the indoor field

· Large team and position meeting rooms

· Recruiting lounge showcasing the history of Seminole Football

Don Veller Seminole Golf Course



Beginning in August of 2018, the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course will receive an $8 million renovation by the Jack Nicklaus Design Group. When it reopens in the fall of 2019, the course will be transformed into the nation’s first Nicklaus Legacy Course. This special designation will make it a bucket list destination for golfers visiting Tallahassee and help the Seminole Golf Program attract the nation’s best student-athletes. It will also serve as a first investment in the creation of the new “Gateway District” which includes a scenic road connecting the Tallahassee International Airport and the FSU Campus. The Gateway District, which includes over 900 acres owned by FSU, will be a key for the future growth of the university.

Moore Athletic Center

The Moore Athletic Center has played an important role in the life of all Seminole student-athletes since its reconstruction in 2004. With the decision to build the Football Operations Building, this will create an exciting opportunity to update this signature building and help it serve our student-athletes even better, as well as providing new space for the entire student body. Some highlights are:

· Renovation and increased accessibility of the weight room. This will allow our student-athletes greater flexibility to train at times that are best for their academic and competitive schedules.

· Update and expansion of the Figg Dining Room. These enhancements will improve the look of the functionality of the dining room while doubling the current space to accommodate a greater number of student-athletes, coaches and staff at peak hours.

· The Athletic Training Room will be updated with new equipment, including the latest in hydrotherapy, to better serve our student-athletes. The departure of football will enhance accessibility to assist in day-to-day and rehabilitation activities.

· Over 15,000 square feet in new academic space will be made available.

Dick Howser Baseball Stadium

Since its opening in 1983, the facility has hosted over four million fans and countless great players and teams. As it reaches its 35th anniversary, the university has developed a master plan to prepare it for future generations of service to college baseball’s greatest fans.

Phase I of the stadium renovations is anticipated to cost $6 million and will include new field lighting, the construction of permanent bleachers down the third baseline and a new team building and enhanced entrance. Additionally, needed infrastructure will be done throughout the stadium to make sure all fans can safely enjoy their time watching the 'Noles.

Donald L. Tucker Center

Beginning with the $17 million renovation of the arena before the 2014-15 seasons, FSU has made several strategic investments in its basketball programs. The payoff has been evident as both teams once again advanced to the NCAA tournament for a second straight year.

Phase II of the Tucker Center renovations is the final step in completing the visions for the home of FSU basketball. The construction of new team lounges and other student-athlete spaces will provide members of the men’s and women’s basketball first-class areas to study, relax and build relationships with teammates away from the court.