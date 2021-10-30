FSU upset bid comes up short; Clemson scores late to hold off 'Noles

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Florida State football team was competitive with Clemson for the first time in several years and even led late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon. but the Seminoles gave up two late scores and fell for the sixth straight time in the series, 30-20.

It was a heartbreaking result for the Seminoles, who grabbed a 20-17 lead with Jermaine Johnson's scoop and score midway through the fourth quarter.

Clemson regained the lead on a drive aided by two 15-yard penalties -- pass interference and a late hit out of bounds -- as the Tigers marched 58 yards on three plays to reclaim the lead, 24-20. Clemson added a defensive score on the final play of the game.

It marked Clemson's 32nd straight victory at home and sixth straight in the series against the Seminoles. Clemson's previous three wins against FSU came by a combined margin of 135-38.

