FSU upset bid comes up short; Clemson scores late to hold off 'Noles
CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Florida State football team was competitive with Clemson for the first time in several years and even led late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon. but the Seminoles gave up two late scores and fell for the sixth straight time in the series, 30-20.
It was a heartbreaking result for the Seminoles, who grabbed a 20-17 lead with Jermaine Johnson's scoop and score midway through the fourth quarter.
Clemson regained the lead on a drive aided by two 15-yard penalties -- pass interference and a late hit out of bounds -- as the Tigers marched 58 yards on three plays to reclaim the lead, 24-20. Clemson added a defensive score on the final play of the game.
It marked Clemson's 32nd straight victory at home and sixth straight in the series against the Seminoles. Clemson's previous three wins against FSU came by a combined margin of 135-38.
With the win, Clemson improves to 5-3 on the season and 4-2 in ACC play, while FSU falls to 3-5 and 2-3.
The Tigers outgained the Seminoles offensively, but they committed three second-half turnovers and missed three field goals. FSU also had a crucial fourth-quarter fumble.
The two teams traded leads throughout, and Florida State turned in one of the most exciting plays of the season to take a 13-10 lead in the second quarter.
When he appeared to get tackled by Clemson defensive back Sheridan Jones at the Tigers' 20-yard line, FSU running back Lawrance Toafili instead rolled on top of the cornerback without ever touching the ground. He then got up and tip-toed down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
