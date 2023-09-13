As Hurricane Lee wiggles its way north toward the Boston area and meteorologists calculate the time and location of landfall, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell continues to control what he can which is the work in preparing his team for a game that is likely to be played in wet and windy conditions.

While the Seminoles could not simulate wind gusts on a calm Wednesday in Tallahassee, the equipment managers stayed busy dunking pigskins in a five-gallon bucket of water to simulate the conditions they may face in Chestnut Hill, which is six miles west of Boston.

"There’s really not a whole lot you can do to prepare for wind," Norvell said. "We’ll always have plans for whatever the circumstance is. We’ll work with our kickoff, with the guy holding the ball. We’ll make sure we get great reps of that so the guys have confidence in case that’s the situation. Jordan (Travis), our quarterbacks, they throw tight spirals. Yes, it will have an effect. But you see bigger effects whenever guys maybe don’t have as crisp a throwing motion or just the way the ball comes out of the hand.

"If it’s extreme winds, yes, it’s going to have an effect. But ultimately we try to do what we can."

This is the second hurricane of the season as Hurricane Idalia threatened FSU's preparation for LSU in the first week of the season. Idalia was headed directly at Tallahassee when at the last moment it made a hard right turn to make landfall in the Big Bend just east of Tallahassee.

According to FSU athletics director Michael Alford, the Seminoles are currently planning to board the team charter on Friday morning unless they hear otherwise from BC officials who, as the home team, will make the call. FSU will stay in touch with BC throughout the week.

Certainly health and safety issues take precedence, so Boston College administration will likely be in constant contact with local and state emergence management teams. Should a change of game time be considered, the BC administration will also be in consultation with ESPN to verify whether the network’s production team can adapt and if there is a time slot available other than the designated Saturday noon slot on ABC.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning the storm’s track puts the predicted cone of landfall east of Cape Cod and the Boston area. While the storm is wide, Chestnut Hill is a couple hundred miles west from where the eye is predicted to pass Boston at 8 a.m. on Saturday.