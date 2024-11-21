FSU values shooting, defense of well-traveled Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas began playing basketball at 4 or 5, fond memories of running around the house with a kid’s hoop. His love of the game continued to grow and he challenged himself by competing against boys older than him on playgrounds.

“I always thought that I could play college basketball because I always played up when I was younger,” Thomas said. “When I was in elementary school, I was playing against high schoolers. I always thought I could play with the best of them. It really set a reality that, ‘Ok, I can really do this.’ I didn’t know how far I can go.”

Thomas’ journey has taken him across the country playing basketball, from Queens University (Charlotte, N.C.) to Navarro College (a junior college in Corsicana, Texas) to Wisconsin Milwaukee to Texas San Antonio to Florida State. His best year came in Milwaukee, where he averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 24 of 56 (42.9 percent) from the 3-point arc.

The well-traveled Thomas sat out last season at UTSA, where he earned his degree in interdisciplinary sciences, and is settling in at his new home at FSU.

“I had a couple stops in my journey but it led to me being here,” Thomas said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

Thomas has shown his value on both ends of the court for FSU (4-1), which continues play at the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday against Temple at 5 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+). The Seminoles will also face UMass on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

The 6-foot-7, 184-pound Thomas is averaging 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is coming off games where he had an impact on offense (making three 3-pointers in the loss to Florida) as well as on defense (four steals in the win over Hofstra).

“His defense is excellent,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He can really defend.”



