FSU values shooting, defense of well-traveled Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas began playing basketball at 4 or 5, fond memories of running around the house with a kid’s hoop. His love of the game continued to grow and he challenged himself by competing against boys older than him on playgrounds.
“I always thought that I could play college basketball because I always played up when I was younger,” Thomas said. “When I was in elementary school, I was playing against high schoolers. I always thought I could play with the best of them. It really set a reality that, ‘Ok, I can really do this.’ I didn’t know how far I can go.”
Thomas’ journey has taken him across the country playing basketball, from Queens University (Charlotte, N.C.) to Navarro College (a junior college in Corsicana, Texas) to Wisconsin Milwaukee to Texas San Antonio to Florida State. His best year came in Milwaukee, where he averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 24 of 56 (42.9 percent) from the 3-point arc.
The well-traveled Thomas sat out last season at UTSA, where he earned his degree in interdisciplinary sciences, and is settling in at his new home at FSU.
“I had a couple stops in my journey but it led to me being here,” Thomas said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
Thomas has shown his value on both ends of the court for FSU (4-1), which continues play at the Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday against Temple at 5 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+). The Seminoles will also face UMass on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
The 6-foot-7, 184-pound Thomas is averaging 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is coming off games where he had an impact on offense (making three 3-pointers in the loss to Florida) as well as on defense (four steals in the win over Hofstra).
“His defense is excellent,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He can really defend.”
His sample size is small, but Thomas has already made 6 of 14 3-pointers through five games. Thomas is just what the Seminoles needed in 2024-25, an experienced, tall guard who can shoot and is an aggressive defender. (While pursuing a second degree in social sciences, he does have an extra year of eligibility in 2025-26.)
“From a basketball standpoint, as a kid you dream of being at the highest level that you can be,” Thomas said. “Florida State has historically been so good. Leonard Hamilton has been an amazing coach here.
“I am kind of their fit. Big, tall and versatile guard. I was thinking from a basketball standpoint that this would be the best fit for me.”
FSU is annually among the top ACC teams in steals. Through five games, the Seminoles again lead the league and are 11th in Division I in steals (60) and also have 26 blocks. Thomas has contributed eight steals, not far behind team-leader Jamir Watkins (12) as well as Taylor Bol Bowen and Chandler Jackson (10).
“I definitely do like the defensive schemes and styles and skillsets that we play,” Thomas said. “The pressure and defense that we put on people, it kind of reminded me of what we did at Milwaukee. Some of the things that they teach is new to me. I like it. It’s teaching me a new route.
“We have to get stops on defense first and then I promise you that if you’re getting stops and you’re trying you hardest it can turn into offense.”
