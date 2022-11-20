After a chaotic Saturday in college football, Florida State has moved up in the polls.

The Seminoles (8-3) are ranked 16th in the coaches’ poll, up from 20th a week ago. FSU is also 16th in the Associated Press rankings, and the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night (FSU was 19th last week).

On Saturday, FSU was in cruise control in a 49-17 win over Louisiana. But there were upsets across the country, with South Carolina knocking off No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 and Georgia Tech stunning No. 13 North Carolina 21-17 among the most notable. Southern Cal escaped with a 48-45 win over UCLA in a top 20 matchup, while No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17.

FSU will wrap up the regular season on Friday against Florida (6-5). If the Seminoles defeat the Gators, they could be in line for one of the top bowl games — potentially the Gator Bowl against an SEC opponent in Jacksonville or a New Year’s Six game if some of the teams ranked ahead continue to falter.

Some early bowl projections are out with more to come in the next few days. Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com has FSU headed to Charlotte to face South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

