The official visits are all in the book for Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and now it's just about time for his big decision.

Plumlee has been committed to Georgia for more than six months, but the three-star signal-caller is not expected to stick with the Bulldogs. The likely candidates to land him are Florida State -- which he visited this past weekend -- Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Late Sunday afternoon, after wrapping up his final official visit, Plumlee discussed what he thought about his Florida State experience.

"Great visit. I had a really good time," the quarterback said. "Florida State kind of came in later in the process for me, so this was my first time on campus. I had high expectations coming in, and they exceeded those expectations for sure."

Plumlee, who made the trip with his parents and other family members, said he was extremely impressed by the facilities and also the people he met.

"The stadium -- I've never seen the stadium, so that blew me away," he said. "And how everything was close together with the campus. It's very convenient where everything is there, and you don't have to go far for classes. They also have a very nice indoor practice facility.

"The people here at FSU make it special, and it's not just the facilities."

There have been questions about whether distance will be a factor for Plumlee, and also whether the Seminoles will be hurt by getting a late start in his recruitment. But from the sounds of things on Sunday, neither issue will be a concern.

"No, not at all -- I think they made up that ground a while back with Coach [Kendal] Briles, [David] Kelly and [Willie] Taggart," he said. "With the distance, it's five hours, so that's not bad."

Plumlee added that his parents are "very comfortable" with all of his finalists.