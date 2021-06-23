FSU visit impresses 4-star Arizona DE Anthony Lucas
Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas now resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., but he lived previously in Florida and appeared to be right at home during his unofficial visit to Florida State on Wednesday.
The Rivals250 prospect said he enjoyed his time in Tallahassee so much that he has to come back in the future.
“I loved it. They took me around, showed me everything that FSU has to offer,” Lucas said. “I really loved it out here.”
Lucas now lives in Arizona, but he said he was born in Haiti, raised in Florida and spent much of his childhood in the Broward County area.
“I just recently started visiting here again,” Lucas said. “It really brings back a lot of stuff that I really missed out here [in Florida].”
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder is considered the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, but he has a number of ties to the Florida State staff.
Seminoles offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham not only attended Chaparral High School, where Lucas goes to school, but he began his coaching career on the staff there from 2007-2013.
“It’s dope to be able to talk and see all the people he knows at Chaparral still that I know too,” Lucas said. “And people from around the area that I know.”
