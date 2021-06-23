FSU visit impresses 4-star Arizona DE Anthony Lucas

Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas now resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., but he lived previously in Florida and appeared to be right at home during his unofficial visit to Florida State on Wednesday.

The Rivals250 prospect said he enjoyed his time in Tallahassee so much that he has to come back in the future.

“I loved it. They took me around, showed me everything that FSU has to offer,” Lucas said. “I really loved it out here.”

