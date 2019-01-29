It was an eventful two days for all of the official visitors on Florida State's campus this past weekend, but perhaps none more so than speedy Chicago running back Alante Brown.

Not only did Brown come all the way down from the Midwest for the visit, but he also decided to back out of his previous commitment to Michigan State during the trip to Tallahassee.

"It was really great," Brown said of the visit. "Not a lot of guys get this kind of opportunity to come all the way over from Chicago. Great culture style here, and I really love the coaching staff. I had a great time with all the current players and showed me a lot about the school. It would be a great opportunity to play here."

According to Brown, Florida State wants him at running back or as a slot receiver.

"I prefer receiver, but with the offense they run and how they spread it out, the running backs/receivers are going to move back and forth, so I have no problem playing here at those positions," he said. "Coach Briles showed me how they are going to use me in a lot of ways, and I'm down with it."

When asked what stood out about his visit, Brown said he was surprised by how comfortable he felt with everything as soon as he arrived.

"Feeling comfortable was the main thing," he said. "I can be here. That's one of the biggest thing coming from Chicago is knowing I fit. You see that with this staff and the players -- they are together."

Brown has one more visit remaining, and some of the schools he's considering for that visit are Iowa State, Pitt and Tennessee.

No matter where he visits, one thing is clear -- those programs will have to work extremely hard to make a bigger impression than Florida State.

"I loved it," Brown said. "I have a great feeling about FSU, and I felt very comfortable with everything on the visit."

