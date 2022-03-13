FSU visits impress playmakers RB Dante Dowdell, WR Robert Stafford

Mississippi running back Dante Dowdell and in-state wide receiver Robert Stafford both sounded impressed with what they had to see in Tallahassee, and they each discussed their recruiting process and more.

Florida State’s coaching staff is pushing hard to add offensive playmakers to its 2023 class, and two very talented targets were among the recruits on campus this weekend.

Dante Dowdell holds offers from over 20 programs, including Auburn, FSU, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee. So while the Seminoles will have plenty of competition, Dowdell made it clear that he likes head coach Mike Norvell, running backs David Johnson and the rest of the staff.

“It was pretty good. They showed a lot of hospitality," Dowdell said. "I like Coach YAC (Johnson) and Coach Norvell. They keep it real.”

Dowdell said FSU was one of his first offers, and that “means a lot." He said it shows that the Seminoles believe in his abilities.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound running back also was impressed with how Norvell and FSU represent the illustrious history of the program.

“I like the way that they embrace a lot of their players and their alumni, like Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook," Dowdell said. "They really embrace their players and what they do.

“They’re trying to build the program back up to how it used to be. I think they will, I think they will. They just need some selected players, and they are back on that page.”

Dowdell was asked if anything surprised him about the visit.

“Nothing really too much surprised me. I am glad everything they said was true, though,” Dowdell said. “That really gave me a sense of security. How the school is.”

The Mississippi product also recapped his conversations with Norvell.

“He’s a good dude. He definitely has character to him,” Dowdell said. “He’s definitely about business and the academics part. ... You are guaranteed to do well after you leave here.”

After the visit, Dowdell declared that FSU is, “definitely top five” in his pecking order. He also wants to return to Tallahassee in the future.

“Most definitely. Camp for another visit,” Dowdell said. “I definitely plan on coming back here.”

Finally, Dowdell shared his overall expectations of the visit and whether FSU met them.

“It kind of exceeded them, it exceeded them,” Dowdell said. “You can tell when you are around some real people, you know?”