The Florida State football team's 2020 regular season will end with a 3-6 record after this Saturday's game at Wake Forest was canceled Friday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons were not scheduled to play this season, but the game was created earlier this month by the ACC when FSU and Wake each had multiple games affected by the coronavirus.

Here is Friday's release from the ACC:

Earlier today, Florida State informed the conference office of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing resulting in Florida State having an insufficient number of available offensive linemen as outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations. The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***