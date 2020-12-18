FSU-Wake Forest game canceled due to COVID-19, lack of linemen
The Florida State football team's 2020 regular season will end with a 3-6 record after this Saturday's game at Wake Forest was canceled Friday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Seminoles and Demon Deacons were not scheduled to play this season, but the game was created earlier this month by the ACC when FSU and Wake each had multiple games affected by the coronavirus.
Here is Friday's release from the ACC:
Earlier today, Florida State informed the conference office of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing resulting in Florida State having an insufficient number of available offensive linemen as outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations. The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
FSU also is not expected to play in a bowl game this year, so Mike Norvell's initial season with the Seminoles will end at 3-6. The university has not officially announced a bowl decision as of yet.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council