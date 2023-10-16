After a three-game homestand, Florida State hits the road once again next week.

But we won't know until Sunday when and on what channel that game will be played.

It was announced Monday that the No. 4 Seminoles' game at Wake Forest on Oct. 28 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has been six-day optioned.

The Seminoles holds a 30-9 advantage in the all-time series against Wake Forest, but this road trip will present a chance to snap their three-game losing streak to the Demon Deacons.

FSU will likely be heavily favored to do so considering it is undefeated entering this week's game vs. No. 16 Duke while the Demon Deacons are on a three-game losing streak entering this week's home game vs. Pitt, having lost to Georgia Tech, Clemson and Virginia Tech in their last three games.

There are also questions about who will be Wake's quarterback for that game against the Seminoles. Starting quarterback Mitch Griffis was benched during last week's loss at VT, but his replacement, Michael Kern, was injured later in the game.

