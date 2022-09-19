Florida State has been on a run of night games, starting each of its first four games of the 2022 season at 5 p.m. or later.

Whether that streak carries into FSU's fifth game of the season won't be determined until after this week's slate of games.

The ACC announced Monday that FSU's Week 5 home game against Wake Forest on Oct. 1 has been six-day-optioned. The time of the game won't be announced until Sunday.

From the ACC:

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

NC State at Clemson

Wake Forest at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Sept. 24.