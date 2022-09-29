The Florida State - Wake Forest game is on as scheduled for Saturday, athletics director Michael Alford announced on Thursday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian," Alford said in a statement released by FSU. "We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time."

The top-25 matchup between FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Hurricane Ian left destruction across southwest Florida and millions are without power in the peninsula. Alford said any in-state football fans who have found refuge in the Florida panhandle can come to the FSU-Wake game.

"We are making tickets available to Saturday’s football game to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian," Alford said. "Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser Ticket Office (baseball stadium) on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.”