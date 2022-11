Once again, Florida State will be sporting an alternate uniform look for Saturday's noon home game (RSN) vs. Louisiana.

The Seminoles will be wearing gold helmets, black uniforms and gold pants this season. It's the first time FSU has won its black jerseys this season.

It's the eighth different uniform look in the last eight games for the Seminoles.

FSU is currently favored to beat the Ragin' Cajuns by 24 points.