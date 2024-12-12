FSU welcomes back TE transfer Markeston Douglas

Markeston Douglas is coming back to Florida State, a program that is in desperate need for experience and depth at tight end.
Douglas had 25 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns in three years at FSU. He left for Arizona State in 2024, where he had just one catch for three yards this fall. The Sun Devils are coached by Kenny Dillingham, who was FSU’s offensive coordinator from 2020-21.
FSU is losing a majority of the tight end room via expired eligibility (Kyle Morlock) as well as the transfer portal (Jackson West, Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers). True freshman Landen Thomas saw expanded playing time in the fall, while Amaree Williams played tight end but will shift back to defensive end in 2025.
The Seminoles are in need of a bigger, blocking tight end. Douglas, at 275 pounds, certainly has the frame to clear paths in the run and pass game.
It's not clear when Douglas will arrive in Tallahassee as ASU has a bye and is in the 12-team playoff.
