Pro Football Focus has spent the last few weeks unveiling its lists of the 10 best-graded players at each position who are returning for the 2023 season according to its grading system.

And in what should not be a surprising twist considering the hype around the 2023 Florida State football team, the Seminoles are well-represented on these various lists.

In fact, FSU is the most represented on these PFF lists of highest-graded returning players. The Seminoles' seven players included are one more than Michigan's six for the most of any team in the country.

This list of prominent Seminoles begins at the very top (literally) with quarterback Jordan Travis. His 91.5 PFF grade for the 2022 season is the best of all returning quarterbacks, even ahead of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams from USC.

That's just the start of things for the FSU offense. The Seminoles have at least one returning player who finished in the top 10 last year in each offensive position group.

Among returning players, running back Trey Benson finished seventh with a 88.5 grade while wide receiver Johnny Wilson also finished seventh in the 2022 wide receiver grades among returning players with a 82.3 grade.

Quite a few transfer additions — four of them, in fact — are also representing FSU on these lists even before they have even played an official game for the Seminoles.

South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell's 76.4 PFF grade last season ranks ninth nationally among returning tight ends. UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers ranks 10th among returning offensive tackles at 79.5.

Both of FSU's defensive players on their respective top 10s are also transfer additions. New defensive tackle Braden Fiske received an 86.6 grade last year at Western Michigan, which ranks fourth among returning defensive tackles. And Virginia cornerback transfer Fentrell Cypress II received an 87.8 grade last year, which ranks fourth among returning cornerbacks.

The crazy part is that FSU may have the most players on this list, but that number could surely be even higher. Had Fabien Lovett and Jared Verse each not suffered early-season injuries, which sidelined them for a time and limited them even when they returned, they could have surely contended for top-10 spots.

All that to say, PFF definitely is buying into the hype around the 2023 FSU football team and the level of talent that should be on the team.