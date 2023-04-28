FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman announces he's entering transfer portal
Florida State football's transfer portal departure tally is nearing double digits.
Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who transferred to FSU from Oregon ahead of the 2022 season, became the ninth Seminole to announce he's leaving the program and transferring elsewhere Friday.
A Tampa native who played his high school football in California, Pittman appeared in all 13 games last season and made seven starts. He caught 32 passes for 330 yards and the first three touchdown catches of his collegiate career while also serving as FSU's primary punt returner.
However, Pittman announced early this offseason that he played through a torn labrum in his hip last season and that he was undergoing a surgery with a lengthy recovery. As such, his status for the 2023 season is up in the air whether he's at FSU or elsewhere.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared Pittman's message on Twitter, saying, "Wish you all the best moving forward at the next destination thank you for the #Work."
While Pittman made an impact in his lone season at FSU, the Seminoles have quite a bit of depth at slot wide receiver. Ja'Khi Douglas had a very impactful spring entering his fourth season and Winston Wright Jr. was back in action after he missed all of his first season after transferring in from West Virginia. Additionally, freshman spring standout Vandrevius Jacobs is capable of playing in the slot.
With Pittman's departure, FSU's scholarship count is down to 80, by our count. It remains to be seen if any additional FSU players decide to enter the portal before it closes Sunday until the end of the 2023 season.
What also remains to be seen is how many additional players FSU could add through the portal. The one thing that is clear is that the Seminoles have room on their scholarship roster to make at least a few moves.
