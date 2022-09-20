FSU wide receiver room changing the narrative early this season
The top of Pro Football Focus’ grades for the top wide receiver units in college football have an interesting name near the top three weeks into the season.
On this list of the best Power Five WR units, No. 1 is Ohio State (82.7), not at all unexpected given the recruiting and development the Buckeyes consistently do in that unit.
The team that currently stands in second place is a bit more of a shocker. The Florida State Seminoles, they of the much-maligned wide receiver room over the last few seasons, currently have PFF’s second-best P5 wide receiver room at 81.7.
Whether that remains the case over the course of the entire season remains to be seen. After all, FSU’s wide receiver unit was expected to be average in the ACC this season after it was dreadful a season ago.
But there’s no denying that, through three games this season, FSU’s wide receiver unit has been the biggest surprise on the team.
“It’s crazy. We’ve got so many weapons in our receiver room right now,” FSU wide receiver Malik McClain said. “I like any of our guys to have a breakout game anytime. We don’t know. We just go play. Whoever shows up and shows out goes crazy.”
FSU has lacked that playmaking receiver over head coach Mike Norvell’s first two seasons with the program. That has changed dramatically this season as the Seminoles’ receivers have managed quite a few highlight-reel touchdowns over the team’s recent wins over LSU and Louisville.
Through three games, FSU’s 14.3 yards per catch are on pace to be the most since FSU averaged 15.36 in 2013. That FSU has done this so far without West Virginia transfer WInston Wright Jr., who was seen as the most ready of FSU’s wide receiver additions and is still working his way back from a severe leg injury suffered this past spring makes it even more impressive.
Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson has been the closest thing to a No. 1 receiver for the Seminoles. He’s coming off a career game where he displayed the entire skill-set that could make NFL scouts salivate over the next few months, moving well in his 6-foot-7 frame while recording 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
"He's a problem,” FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said of Wilson. “He's going to garner two people. And whenever you have that, it's going to help you because that takes one more guy out of the box and one less guy with responsibilities. Johnny is going to be a problem no matter if it's one or two people on him. If he keeps working like he does, he's a problem out here."
But sixth-year senior Ontaria Wilson had the big game in the LSU win, putting together his own 102-yard, two-touchdown game to knock off the Tigers. And McClain had an impressive touchdown in the back of the end zone against Louisville and has a remarkably high ceiling.
If you ask Atkins, it’s those returning wide receivers and how they embraced Wilson and the three other transfer additions to the position room this offseason which have helped the group take its play to the next level.
"Who doesn't get enough credit is the guys who were already on the roster. The Keyshawn Heltons, Pokey Wilsons, Malik McClains. When those guys came in here, they embraced them and taught them what to do,” Atkins said. “Of course there's competition in practice, we want to get better. But that room, I've really been proud of how that room came together and said, 'Let's just have the best room we can have. Let's bring it out of each other.' Not only was it the summer and the spring and the culture, when you've got older receivers in the room understanding that we just want to have the best product we can put out there and buying into that system, that's been unbelievable. And that's why we've been able to see the fruits of their labor, too."
While FSU’s receiving has improved early this season, the wide receiver blocking has improved as well. Per PFF, the Seminoles’ two best run-blockers so far this season have been Johnny Wilson (85.3) and Malik McClain (84.9).
“I would encourage everybody, you can watch however many catches he had for however many yards. Go watch (Johnny Wilson) block,” Norvell said. “That is what speaks to the young man. I thought he was dominant in his blocking. It's good to see somebody that does that.”
McClain agrees with the assessment, claiming that Wilson is the best blocking wide receiver on the team. He also says the wide receivers can feed on physical blocks they each make just as much as big catches.
“We may not get the ball, but you see a teammate go kill somebody on the perimeter, you’re hyped too,” McClain said. “That’s just like a catch for real.”
Added Atkins, “Really, they're like the bullies of the offense because they're not just blocking. They're taking it to a whole other level. When we do our offensive meeting, we bring those guys in, we like to showcase and show that stuff when they're bought into it. Not even just Johnny, but Mycah Pittman…That room overall has done a really good job buying into that and you see that has now opened up more opportunities down the field."
By all measures, this started as an important season for FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. For as good a receiver as he was for the Seminoles in the late 1990s, the units he has coached over the last three seasons have struggled to find consistency.
But for all the criticism he’s received, that must turn to praise for how strong a start to this season his revamped wide receiver room has had. Norvell said as much at his Monday press conference this week.
“Coach Dugans and the job he's doing with our receivers, it's incredible. I thought they played one of the best games that we've played here (vs. Louisville) and it wasn't just all with the ball in their hands…” Norvell said. “It's an impressive group. Malik making big plays, Pokey. We've had a different guy each week, Kentron (Poitier) in Week 1, a different guy showing up each week and being able to play at a high level. Just seeing the emergence of that group, it's because of that competition, but we've got the right guys.”
