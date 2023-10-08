Five weeks into the season, the Florida State football program has had its first roster defection.

A day after FSU's 39-17 win over Virginia Tech, wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. has left the program, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola. Wright and FSU have not yet acknowledged a reason for the decision.

Wright arrived at FSU as a promising transfer from West Virginia, having amassed over 1,200 receiving yards with the Mountaineers over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

However, he was in a serious car accident in March 2022, months after arriving at FSU, and was forced to miss the entire 2022 season due to a leg injury sustained in the accident.

Wright worked hard to return to his former form and has played in four games this season. He recorded four catches for 36 yards in FSU's first two games, but recorded no catches in the last three games. He didn't play any offensive snaps Saturday against Virginia Tech while Destyn Hill and Ja'Khi Douglas, his two fellow co-starters at the slot receiver position, played a combined 41 plays.

He had emerged as FSU's primary kick returner over the last few weeks, but had not returned any in a game.

Wright was listed as a redshirt senior as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. However, he would likely be eligible for a medical redshirt considering he missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.

