FSU wideout Keon Coleman makes a debut for the ages vs. No. 5 LSU
It took Florida State's offense a while to get going in its 45-24 route of No. 5 ranked LSU on Sunday but wide receiver Keon Coleman was electric for all four quarters as the transfer wide receiver had what very well might be the most impressive FSU debut since Jameis Winston in 2013.
With nine catches for 122 yards, Coleman is the first Seminole receiver to have three touchdown receptions in a single game since Auden Tate in the Independence Bowl against Southern Miss in 2017.
The hit-rate in the transfer portal for Norvell and the Seminoles continues to remain high, as Coleman is yet another example of the elite talent that has arrived in Tallahassee via the portal.
"I'm really just thankful for the opportunity, for coach saying yes to me, coming to a new school after the transfer portal, and believing in me," Coleman said on what he was thankful for. "I'm grateful for my teammates, getting to show them the hard work that we have been putting in the whole summer is paying off and getting to show a glimpse of what I can do, and not only me, just what our whole receiver room and the rest of the team can do."
Norvell, who was sitting next to Coleman in that moment, promptly responded, "I'm glad you said yes too," and the two exchanged a handshake.
Perhaps there is no other position group on the team that has seen a quicker turn-around over the last few years than the wide receivers. Coleman and teammate Johnny Wilson were the first two FSU receivers to both have over 100 yards receiving in a game since Tamorrion Terry and DJ Matthews against NC State in 2018. Both were additions from the portal.
Their performances left LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU defensive backs searching for answers.
"I mean, you know, obviously Coleman is a tough matchup," Kelly said. "Wilson is a tough matchup. I thought we competed there. I don't know that there was much more else that they could have done."
Whether it was out in space or it was utilizing Coleman's 6'4 height advantage with multiple jump balls, Florida State's offense routinely ran through Coleman while it found its feet in the ballgame.
First drive of the season? Capped off by a 40-yard touchdown catch and run by Coleman.
When FSU had sputtered in the first half and trailed 14-7? Coleman picked them up with a remarkable contested touchdown catch to tie the game.
When FSU had the lead in the fourth quarter and had a chance to open a two-score lead? Coleman again came through with a contested catch to put the Tigers on life support.
"He's a really special player and a special teammate," FSU QB Jordan Travis said. "I always talk about the person before the player. He's a great teammate to have in the locker room. It's always good vibes with him. He puts a smile on your face every single day when you walk in there. He always has energy, and you love playing with guys like that and playing for guys like that because he's just a great person."
The chance to start his FSU career with a statement against a top-five team was probably more than enough motivation for Coleman Sunday night. But if he needed any more, it certainly didn't hurt that the Opelousas, La. native was playing against his home state team which didn't offer him as a high-school prospect.
At first, Coleman tried to say that didn't add any extra motivation. But eventually, he had to admit he couldn't totally ignore it.
"I'm going to be honest, I don't really think so. I mean, I took it as a game, I get to go out and just do what the Lord has blessed me to do, just play football and be able to have fun with it and take every game as its own and just go out there and try to get the W," Coleman said. "But it added a little salt to the wound. That's my home state. A lot of my family are fans of them, but I ain't so much of a fan of them. I'm a Seminole now.
