It took Florida State's offense a while to get going in its 45-24 route of No. 5 ranked LSU on Sunday but wide receiver Keon Coleman was electric for all four quarters as the transfer wide receiver had what very well might be the most impressive FSU debut since Jameis Winston in 2013.

With nine catches for 122 yards, Coleman is the first Seminole receiver to have three touchdown receptions in a single game since Auden Tate in the Independence Bowl against Southern Miss in 2017.

The hit-rate in the transfer portal for Norvell and the Seminoles continues to remain high, as Coleman is yet another example of the elite talent that has arrived in Tallahassee via the portal.

"I'm really just thankful for the opportunity, for coach saying yes to me, coming to a new school after the transfer portal, and believing in me," Coleman said on what he was thankful for. "I'm grateful for my teammates, getting to show them the hard work that we have been putting in the whole summer is paying off and getting to show a glimpse of what I can do, and not only me, just what our whole receiver room and the rest of the team can do."

Norvell, who was sitting next to Coleman in that moment, promptly responded, "I'm glad you said yes too," and the two exchanged a handshake.

Perhaps there is no other position group on the team that has seen a quicker turn-around over the last few years than the wide receivers. Coleman and teammate Johnny Wilson were the first two FSU receivers to both have over 100 yards receiving in a game since Tamorrion Terry and DJ Matthews against NC State in 2018. Both were additions from the portal.