FSU will be without Justin Cryer, Fentrell Cypress at Notre Dame

Florida State will be without a pair of starters — linebacker Justin Cryer and cornerback Fentrell Cypress — for Saturday night’s game at Notre Dame, a team spokesperson announced.

Cryer has 32 tackles, an interception against Memphis and recovered a muffed punt at SMU. He started against Duke and Miami.

The sophomore left Saturday's game against North Carolina on a cart with his leg in an air cast, which is often an indicator of a significant injury. However, Norvell stated on Monday that the diagnosis was not as bad as originally feared.

Omar Graham Jr. would be the starter in his place, with Cam Riley and Blake Nichelson in an or designation at the other linebacker spot if FSU goes with a 4-2-5 alignment. Going to three linebackers against Notre Dame’s top-20 run attack is a challenge for depth with Cryer and DJ Lundy out.

Cypress has 27 tackles, five pass break-ups and one tackle for loss. He had started 23 straight games since arriving at FSU following his transfer from Virginia. Cypress left the UNC game due to injury.

Quindarrius Jones is listed as Cypress’ backup, although freshman Cai Bates could also see playing time.

Look for more pregame updates in our live FSU-Notre Dame thread