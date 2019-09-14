CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The Florida State football will be without one of its top offensive playmakers tonight against No. 25 Virginia (7:30 p.m., ACC Network).

FSU confirmed a few hours before Saturday's game that junior wide receiver D.J. Matthews did not travel with the team due to a disciplinary issue.

Through two games, Matthews was FSU's leading receiver in terms of receptions with 11. He had one touchdown.

Matthews also missed practice time in the days leading up to Saturday's game, Warchant confirmed earlier.

