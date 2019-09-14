FSU will be without receiver D.J. Matthews tonight vs. Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The Florida State football will be without one of its top offensive playmakers tonight against No. 25 Virginia (7:30 p.m., ACC Network).
FSU confirmed a few hours before Saturday's game that junior wide receiver D.J. Matthews did not travel with the team due to a disciplinary issue.
Through two games, Matthews was FSU's leading receiver in terms of receptions with 11. He had one touchdown.
Matthews also missed practice time in the days leading up to Saturday's game, Warchant confirmed earlier.
The junior wideout has nine career starts including the first two of 2019 at slot receiver. In the official depth chart released on Thursday, he was listed a co-starter at receiver and was the starting punt returner.
With Matthews out of the lineup, sophomores Keyshawn Helton and Tre'Shaun Harrison should to get the majority of the reps at slot receiver. Helton is also listed the No. 2 punt returner on the depth chart behind Matthews.
