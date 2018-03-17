Leonard Hamilton smiled when the question was asked on Saturday afternoon.

With as different as his team is from the one he had a season ago, can anything be gleaned from last year's 25-point loss to Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament?

"I think they're better than they were last year, because they're older, more experienced," Hamilton said of the No. 1-seeded Musketeers. "They have basically the entire team coming back, maybe with the exception of a couple role players. I think they're older, more mature.

"... Hopefully, the challenge of the moment will bring the best out of us. I think our effort will be good. I think we're who we are in terms of an experience standpoint, but I know we're going to give a tremendous effort."

It could be argued that wasn't the case when the two teams met 12 months ago.

At the very least, the Seminoles didn't play well on either end of the floor. And the result was a 91-66 defeat to 11th-seeded Xavier, which then went on to upset Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Last year, it was the Musketeers who were the underdogs against No. 3 seed Florida State. This time around, it's the Seminoles who are seeded eight spots lower than Xavier.

But that certainly doesn't mean Musketeers head coach Chris Mack is expecting another blowout win on Sunday.

"I don't think we, as a team, were as good as we played for 40 minutes, and I don't think Florida State was as (bad) a team as they played for that 40 minutes," Mack said. "Having said that, it will have nothing to do with tomorrow. We have to be able to handle their ball pressure and not let them turn us over."

While Florida State certainly doesn't have as much talent as last year's team did -- that group lost three starters to the NBA -- Mack thinks that might actually make FSU more difficult to play.

"To me, Florida State is a more together team," he said. "You know, I don't want to say it's equal opportunity, but you have three guys averaging around 12 to 13, 14 a game. You have three guys that are almost at 10 a game.

"... So I see a team that plays for one another, that plays together. I think it's a much better sum of its parts team than maybe a year ago.That's no disrespect to the guys that were on the team a year ago, but that's sort of what happens when guys start to climb up the draft boards and they feel like they're auditioning in March a little bit."

None of the current Seminoles are flying up any draft boards. Most aren't on any at all just yet.