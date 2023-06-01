Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will play host to six prospects on official visits this weekend. The group includes three four-star prospects: running back Christian Clark, linebacker Edwin Spillman and cornerback Wardell Mack. Offensive tackle Nyier Daniels, ATH Jiquavious Marshall and safety Rydarrius Morgan round out the list of recruits expected on campus. All six prospects will begin their official visits on Friday afternoon and will be in Tallahassee until Sunday.

Clark was on the FSU campus for an unofficial visit earlier this spring. He is the nephew of former FSU football and baseball player Kenny Felder, and his mother is also an FSU graduate. Clark has already taken an official visit to Southern Cal and also has set up official visit dates with Oregon, Texas and Georgia after his visit to Tallahassee. After his visit to FSU in April, Clark said that distance from home would not be a factor in his decision-making process and that he has spent plenty of time in north Florida, where he still has family. FSU is expected to add another running back to its 2024 class to go alongside Kam Davis, who has is committed to the Seminoles. Landing a commitment from Clark would arguably give FSU the best running back duo in the class of 2024.

Daniels was also on FSU's campus earlier this spring. He also has official visits set up with Miami (June 9) and Texas (June 23). He has also taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Penn State, Pitt and Rutgers. The rising senior is still very raw as a football player and would likely take a couple of years to get ready for major college football once he arrives on campus, but he does have above average size and length. His best football is still ahead of him as he grows into his body. He will have to work on adding more strength and flexibility, but he does have a huge upside and you can see why so many Power 5 programs have offered him.

Mack is a Rivals top 100 prospect who made an unofficial visit to FSU's campus earlier this year. He is scheduled to take official visits to Florida (June 16) and Texas (June 23) after his visit to Tallahassee. Of course, LSU is also heavily involved with Mack. The rising senior also made unofficial visits to Florida and Texas earlier this spring.

Marshall has blown up of late. He was offered by the Seminoles in early May after being on campus for an unofficial visit in April. He has since picked up offers from Iowa State, Pitt and Kentucky. Marshall is also scheduled to take an official visit to Georgia Tech in late June. He has also taken unofficial visits to Ohio State and NC State. The rising senior is another intriguing prospect because of his size and length but you have questions about what position he would play if he were to end up at FSU. He lines up at wide receiver and cornerback for his high school. The Seminoles have four wide receivers already committed to its 2024 class and several others on the radar. Like Daniels, Marshall's best football is still ahead of him. He has some work to do as a defensive back, especially as a tackler, based of his HUDL highlights. Marshall does show good ball skills at wide receiver.

Morgan was originally scheduled to visit Michigan State this weekend but will instead make a trip to Tallahassee. He also has official visits scheduled with Auburn (June 12), Cincinnati (June 9) and Miami (June 23). Morgan made an unofficial visit to FSU in March to watch the Seminoles practice. He made an unofficial visit to Auburn two weeks ago.