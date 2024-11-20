FSU will not debut turquoise football uniforms vs. Charleston Southern

You've seen them in recruiting photoshoots. You've seen them in EA Sports College Football 25. You've seen the Florida State basketball team wear them in games for over a decade.

But you're going to have to wait at least a little longer to see the FSU football team debut their turquoise uniforms to pay homage to the university's Seminole heritage.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell confirmed after Wednesday's practice that the Seminoles will wear one of their traditional uniform looks for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. second-annual Seminole Heritage game vs. Charleston Southern.

"We're going to stay in traditional dress (for this week's game)," Norvell said. "Obviously, so much respect for the Seminole heritage as I mentioned the other day. This is something we've used a little bit in recruiting. There could be future opportunities where we break those out. But this week we're going to stay with the classic look."

While we haven't yet seen the uniforms worn in an official game, FSU's quarterbacks did don the turquoise uniforms for April's spring showcase event inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

According to FSU's game notes, it celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by featuring turquoise - the color that represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities.

While the team may not be donning turquoise, members of the FSU staff are expected to wear turquoise on gameday Saturday while representatives from the Seminole Tribe of Florida are expected to be in attendance for the Seminoles' homecoming weekend.