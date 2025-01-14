FSU will not hold a spring showcase in 2025

The Florida State football team will not hold a spring showcase due to renovation that's ongoing at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2025, coach Mike Norvell announced on Tuesday night.

Norvell and the voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, discussed a variety of topics in a video chat that went about 55 minutes. After a discussion about the new assistant coaches as well as a number of the transfer portal additions, Culhane and Norvell addressed the construction at Doak.

"Obviously it's unfortunate just with some of the circumstances that present itself. But for us, it's still about the work, it's about the preparation. It's about the daily investment. We get 15 days and we got to maximize every one of them, every meeting ... It's going to be just an absolute push to invest and develop these young men trying to establish that identity for what this team is going to be."

Norvell said that due to NCAA rules and the calendar, the coaching staff felt like they would end up missing practice days if the Seminoles tried to move the spring showcase off of FSU's campus.

