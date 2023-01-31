FSU will pay $1.9 million in guarantees to Southern Miss, North Alabama
Florida State will pay just under $2 million for a pair of home, guarantee games for the 2023 season.
Southern Miss will receive a $1.5 million guarantee for the game on Sept. 9, which is a Saturday but will be a short week for the Seminoles following a Sunday game against LSU in Orlando to kick off the 2023 season. The game contract was signed by both schools in June 2019.
North Alabama will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the game on Nov. 18. The game contract was signed by both schools in May 2020.
Southern Miss went 7-6 in 2022. North Alabama went 1-10 in 2022.
There has been a competitive market for scheduling non-conference guarantee games in the past few years. While FSU has paid a number of FCS opponents either $400,000 or $450,000 in recent years, Group of 5 programs demand higher payouts. FSU paid UMass a $1.5 million guarantee in 2021 and paid Louisiana a $1.4 million guarantee in 2022.
As was previously reported, FSU will earn a $5.1 million guarantee to play LSU on Sept. 3 in Orlando. Each school receives an allotment of 29,000 tickets. The Seminoles will be the home team and be on the west sideline.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify