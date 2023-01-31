Florida State will pay just under $2 million for a pair of home, guarantee games for the 2023 season.

Southern Miss will receive a $1.5 million guarantee for the game on Sept. 9, which is a Saturday but will be a short week for the Seminoles following a Sunday game against LSU in Orlando to kick off the 2023 season. The game contract was signed by both schools in June 2019.

North Alabama will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the game on Nov. 18. The game contract was signed by both schools in May 2020.

Southern Miss went 7-6 in 2022. North Alabama went 1-10 in 2022.

There has been a competitive market for scheduling non-conference guarantee games in the past few years. While FSU has paid a number of FCS opponents either $400,000 or $450,000 in recent years, Group of 5 programs demand higher payouts. FSU paid UMass a $1.5 million guarantee in 2021 and paid Louisiana a $1.4 million guarantee in 2022.

As was previously reported, FSU will earn a $5.1 million guarantee to play LSU on Sept. 3 in Orlando. Each school receives an allotment of 29,000 tickets. The Seminoles will be the home team and be on the west sideline.

FSU's 2023 schedule can be viewed here