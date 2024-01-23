Florida State will play at Duke on a Friday night, Oct. 18, in an announcement made by the ACC on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the seventh date set for the Seminoles on the 2024 schedule:

Aug. 24 — FSU vs. Georgia Tech at Dublin

Sept. 2 — Boston College at FSU

Sept. 14 — Memphis at FSU

Oct. 18 — FSU at Duke (Friday)

Nov. 9 — at Notre Dame

Nov. 23 — Charleston Southern

Nov. 30 — Florida

The remainder of the FSU schedule will be announced on Wednesday evening on ACC Network.

Over the first 13 weeks of the season, ACC teams will play in a combined 14 games on Thursday and Friday nights, which includes 15 different schools and contests hosted by a total of 11 different institutions.