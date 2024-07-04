FSU wins ACC battle for in-state DB Tedarius Hughes
Tedarius Hughes grew up a Florida State fan, but he knew it was the college choice for him about one month ago.
The Homestead (Fla.) South Dade class of 2026 safety was in Tallahassee camping with Mike Norvell's program and was able to get the full scope of potentially playing there, including instruction from assistant coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
That combination helped FSU win out over ACC foes Louisville and Syracuse for his commitment.
"I'm going to Florida State, I feel amazing about it," Hughes told Rivals. "Seeing the way coach Surtain coaches, with his knowledge, I feel like I can actually be developed into a great defensive back.
"And then coach Norvell, he actually cares for his players, off the field. He showed me and my family that...so that really made me choose Florida State."
Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters
After missing the bulk of the 2023 season with a leg contusion, Hughes is back to full strength and proved as much on the camp circuit. The time in Tallahassee changed his recruitment all together.
Now each side is working together on a projection.
"They see me as a safety, but I'm versatile and can play nickel or corner," Hughes said. "So wherever I'm needed at the time, it's full go for sure.
"Getting to work out with coach (Patrick) Surtain and the rest of the staff showed me how they wanted me there. I just felt the love and recognition they were giving me."
FSU was one of the first programs to believe in the south Floridian as a recruit, earning the offer back when he was a freshman, more than one year ago.
Now the lengthy safety is committed to his dream school.
"Florida State is getting a dog out of me," Hughes said. "I'm coming back for everything that I missed last year. I'm a dog, I'm hard-working and I'm ready to take over."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple