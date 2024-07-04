Tedarius Hughes grew up a Florida State fan, but he knew it was the college choice for him about one month ago.

The Homestead (Fla.) South Dade class of 2026 safety was in Tallahassee camping with Mike Norvell's program and was able to get the full scope of potentially playing there, including instruction from assistant coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

That combination helped FSU win out over ACC foes Louisville and Syracuse for his commitment.

"I'm going to Florida State, I feel amazing about it," Hughes told Rivals. "Seeing the way coach Surtain coaches, with his knowledge, I feel like I can actually be developed into a great defensive back.

"And then coach Norvell, he actually cares for his players, off the field. He showed me and my family that...so that really made me choose Florida State."