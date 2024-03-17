Florida State earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is going to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th straight year.

The Seminoles will face No. 8 seed Alabama in the first round. The game will be played on Friday or Saturday

If they win, the Seminoles could face No. 1 seed Texas in Austin.

"My staff is already back in the office, pulling stats, pulling film and we'll dive in right now tonight getting ready for Alabama and also the next round's teams," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "There's not much time."

FSU (23-10) knew it was in the field this season as an at-large program and has done so for an 11th straight time, joining UConn, Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.