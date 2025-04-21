FSU women's basketball signs transfer Tatum Greene

Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff announced the signing of guard Tatum Greene on Monday. Greene will join the Seminoles as a sophomore in 2025-26 after spending one season at Boston College.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Tatum Greene to the roster,” Wyckoff said. “Tatum is coming to us with ACC experience and huge potential for the future. She brings exceptional length and athleticism, the ability to shoot the three and attack off the dribble and versatility on the defense end. Tatum has a wonderful personality, and I know our fans will enjoy getting to know her on and off the court.”

A native of Baltimore, Greene appeared in 34 games for the Eagles, starting three. In reserve, she led the team with 22 blocks and scored in double figures four times. She averaged 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 blocks, 0.5 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 48.5 percent from three.

In the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament, Greene tallied 18 points against No. 14 North Carolina, contributing the most points by a freshman in an ACC Tournament game. She led the team in scoring and was 7-of-11 shooting, including a 4-of-5 showing from deep.

In three postseason games, Greene averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and shot 47.6 percent from the field and 55.6 from three.

Prior to Boston College, Greene was a four-star recruit according to ESPN.com. As a senior at St. John’s, she averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 assists while leading her team to the WCAC championship after a runner-up showing in 2022-23.

Greene was named 2021-22 Baltimore Sun All-First Team and WCAC All-Second Team after averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. She played travel ball with the Philadelphia Rise WYBL and Team Durant EYBL.

Her mother, Chanel Wright-Greene, appeared in 128 games for North Carolina between 1995-99, scoring 1,805 points, averaging 14.1 points per game. She signed with the Minnesota Lynx as a free agent in 1999.

With the addition of Greene, FSU has six members in the 2025 signing class including Emma Risch, Mari Gerton, Solé Williams, Pania Davis and Jasmine Shavers.