Via Florida State sports information:

Florida State Women’s Basketball has announced its 18-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, which begins with a home matchup vs. Miami on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The slate of conference matchups completes the Seminoles’ full schedule, which consists of 15 home games at the Donald L. Tucker Center, 13 true road games and three neutral-site contests.

“Year in and year out, the ACC features some of the most competitive basketball in the country. It truly is the nation’s premier conference,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “There are no games off in this league. We’re excited about the challenge ahead and cannot wait for our fans to once again witness some of the nation’s best basketball.”

In ACC play, the Seminoles host nine games. Besides Miami, FSU will also play Clemson (Jan. 5), NC State (Jan. 12), Louisville (Jan. 15), Pitt (Jan. 22), Duke (Jan. 29), Wake Forest (Feb. 2), Syracuse (Feb. 16) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 19) at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Tip times and television designations will be released at a later time.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 season on Seminoles.com or by calling 850-644-1830. Tickets for adults begin at just $50 and start at just $25 for youth and seniors.

The Seminoles’ nine road games in ACC play include at North Carolina (Dec. 29), Georgia Tech (Jan. 1), Boston College (Jan. 8), Virginia (Jan. 19), Notre Dame (Jan. 26), Miami (Feb. 9), Virginia Tech (Feb. 12), Wake Forest (Feb. 23) and Clemson (Feb. 26).