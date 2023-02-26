Florida State's opportunity to clinch a No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament slipped away on Sunday.

Makayla Timpson scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds but the FSU women's basketball team was outscored in each period and lost at Clemson, 74-61 on Sunday afternoon. Timpson shot 7 of 11 from the floor and recorded her 13th double-double.

FSU was seeking a 24th win to wrap up the regular season but missed from the floor, shooting 22 of 63 (34.9 percent). The Seminoles were also just 5 of 25 from 3-point range (20 percent).

Sara Bejedi scored 12 points with five rebounds and four assists but was just 3 of 14 from the floor and 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. Ta'Niya Latson was held to just four points on 1 of 9 shooting.

FSU (23-8, 12-6 ACC) outrebounded Clemson 45-36 and the Seminoles pulled down 14 offensive boards, yet managed just six second-chance points.

Clemson’s Amari Robinson had a big second half en route to 20 points to lead the Tigers (16-14, 7-11). FSU defeated Clemson earlier in the season at home, 93-62, on Jan. 5.

The Seminoles are the No. 5 seed for the ACC Tournament and will play on Thursday at 11 a.m. (ACC Network). They will face the Georgia Tech-Wake Forest winner (those teams face off on Wednesday in the tournament opener at 1 p.m.).