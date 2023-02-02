Florida State wasted little time taking control, building a lead en route to the Seminoles’ 20th win of the season.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points on 8 of 14 shooting but had an all-around quality stat line with four rebounds, three steals and two blocks as No. 23 FSU dominated Wake 72-44 on Thursday. One of Latson's best baskets occurred in the third period when she stole the ball, split two defenders and got to the rim.

Makayla Timpson also had 16 points and five rebounds, while Valencia Myers had 12 points and five rebounds as the Seminoles won for the fourth time in five games.

FSU (20-5, 9-3 ACC) secured its first 20-win season since 2019-20 and the 19th in school history. The majority of those 20-win seasons came with Sue Semrau as head coach.

The Seminoles are the first 20-win team in the ACC and trail a few schools in the ACC standings. Entering Thursday’s games, Duke (18-3, 8-2) and Notre Dame (17-3, 8-2) were ahead of the Seminoles — who were projected to finish ninth in the ACC’s preseason standings.

FSU led 14-13 after the first period and then broke the game open by outscoring Wake 21-4 in the second period. Erin Howard had eight quick points to start the run, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Seminoles shot 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) from the floor and 5 of 12 (41.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Jewel Spear had just 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting for Wake (13-10, 4-8). FSU held Wake to just 16 of 61 (26.2 percent) shooting from the floor and 6 of 27 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range.