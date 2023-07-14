FSU sports information

Florida State Women’s Basketball will prepare for its latest International Tour this summer as it travels to Greece and Croatia from Aug. 5-15. It will be FSU’s first summer trip overseas since traveling to Spain and Italy in 2017.

The 10-day trip will span several destinations including Athens, Poros, Hydra, Aegina, Dubrovnik and more picturesque islands in both countries. It will offer a chance for a team that includes six talented newcomers combined with six returnees, to bond at some of the world’s most beautiful areas.

“Participating in an International Tour is one of the highlights for our student-athletes,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “We are really looking forward to our trip to Greece and Croatia in August. Florida State Athletics is committed to making the experience of our student-athletes second to none and this trip plays a major part in that mission.”

On Aug. 8, the Seminoles will scrimmage against the Canadian All-Star Team in Athens. FSU will also face Team Croatia in Dubrovnik on Aug. 12.

In terms of in-season play, Florida State has made a habit of participating in several tournaments in the Caribbean region. FSU played in the Cancun Challenge last Thanksgiving in what was its 10th tournament played in that region, showing a commitment to its student-athletes in traveling to destinations internationally.

“It serves as a way not only to see and experience the world outside of the United States, but is also a way to connect with fellow teammates and staff in a different environment and compete together against outside competition,” Wyckoff said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity and I know we will be making memories to last a lifetime.”

The Seminoles have made the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in each of the last 10 years, joining only Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and UConn among active teams on that list. FSU is coming off a 12-6 season in the ACC, its most wins in conference play since the 2017-18 season.

Current AAU James E. Sullivan Award semifinalist Ta’Niya Latson returns for her sophomore season and is joined by fellow All-ACC team member Makayla Timpson as well as talented two-way guard Sara Bejedi.

Florida State has announced two games so far on its 2023-24 schedule, including the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge at the Tucker Center vs. Arkansas on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. FSU also battles UCLA in the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased on Seminoles.com.