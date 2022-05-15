FSU women's sports teams rank No. 1 in Capital One Cup standings

On the men's side, for example, sports like football, basketball and baseball earn higher points than track, tennis and swimming. On the women's side, volleyball, soccer and softball are among the sports that receive greater weight.

Unlike the Directors Cup, which combines men's and women's sports and assigns equal values for every sport, the Capital One Cup takes a different approach. The men's and women's standings are computed separately, and certain sports are given greater value.

For the 2021-22 school year, FSU currently ranks No. 1 in the Capital One Cup standings as the top overall women’s sports program in the nation.

It's not breaking news when Florida State’s women’s sports programs measure up well against the rest of the country. But even by the Seminoles' lofty standards, this year has been exceptional.

As of today, FSU sits atop the rankings with 72 total points, with several sports seasons yet to be completed. The Seminoles lead perennial contender Stanford by seven points.

It is not unusual to see Florida State among the national leaders, of course. In the past six years, excluding the 2019-2020 year which was excluded due to the COVID pandemic, FSU's women have finished top-five in the country four times.

The Seminoles placed fifth nationally and best in the ACC last year. In 2018-19, FSU checked in at No. 4, and the 'Noles were No. 5 the year before that. Before a top-10 season in 2015-16, FSU ranked fourth in 2014-15.

More than simply bragging rights are on the line with the Capital One Cup, as the winning school receives $500,000 in scholarship donations.

FSU's production was helped in a big way by the soccer program, which earned the third national title in program history this past fall.

The Seminoles likely will get another nice boost from the softball program, which is ranked No. 3 in the nation and just won the ACC Championship on Saturday.

Another very successful team that is still in action and seeking a championship is the women’s golf team. Led by several top players, including last season’s ACC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year finalist Beatrice Wallin, FSU won the Tallahassee Regional and is heading to the NCAAs as a top-15 squad.

FSU's women's track and field team placed third in the ACC this weekend, while the men won the overall title. The cross country teams both finished in the top 20 at last November's NCAA Championships.

Earlier this spring, FSU's women’s basketball team fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, having reached the tournament in nine straight seasons.

FSU's indoor volleyball team reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament during the winter, while the beach volleyball team just recently reached the national championship round before falling to No. 1 Southern Cal.

FSU's women's tennis team finished 15-11 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week. Three FSU swimming and diving ’Noles earned bids to the NCAA Championships for a team that was ranked to end the season.

Florida State's men are not currently ranked in the top 10, and the list of schools beyond that is not available on the Capital One Cup website.