The product on the field during Florida State's home opener drew plenty of complaints from the fanbase.

Perhaps even more criticized, though, were aspects of the gameday atmosphere inside Doak Campbell Stadium Monday night.

For years now, things have been trending towards more usage on blaring music over the loudspeaker in lieu of more heavy usage of the Marching Chiefs or relying on crowd noise.

In the wake of Monday's 28-13 loss to Boston College, the negative feedback about the noise decisions inside Doak reached a fever pitch. Hoards of FSU fans took to social media to criticize the stadium's overuse of loud music over the sound system.

With 12 days between FSU's home opener and its second home game vs. Memphis on Sept. 14, that gives FSU's administration and staff nearly two weeks to work on improvements to the FSU gameday experience inside Doak.

It would seem FSU has wasted little time doing exactly that. Seminole Boosters CEO Stephen Ponder said on X Wednesday that a gameday survey email was sent out Tuesday and that the staff will be reading each piece of feedback received on any of its platforms.

"We are working on all things. Game-day survey was sent yesterday. All emails, texts and posts are gathered as well," Ponder said in a post. "Will communicate improvements in the next KnowB4UGo (on Seminoles.com) prior to the Memphis game. Appreciate the support and feedback. Go Noles!"