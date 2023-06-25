A lot has happened in Tawaski Abrams' recruitment since the four-star 2024 wide receiver last visited Florida State.

Abrams last visited FSU in January and committed days later, becoming the second wide receiver commit in the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class.

Five months later, Abrams made it back to FSU this weekend for an official visit in his first trip back since committing.

"It was great to be back home, to get talking back with everybody and getting that relationship that we had rekindled," Abrams said.

Abrams is coming off a junior season where he had nearly 700 rushing/receiving yards and seven total touchdowns at Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar High. While he committed to FSU early in the offseason, he's taken quite a few visits elsewhere since announcing while not making it back to FSU over that span.

The FSU commit took an official visit to Texas A&M the weekend of June 2, an official visit to Florida the weekend of June 16 and also took an unofficial visit to Colorado.

After taking those visits elsewhere, Abrams said his FSU visit was good for reminding him why he chose to commit to FSU in the first place back in January.

"It was reassuring. Everybody has that image painted of, 'I'm going here, I'm going there.' But they don't know me. I'm me," Abrams said. "It was good to be back home."

While FSU fans have wondered out loud about how committed Abrams is to the Seminoles, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans have supported Abrams in his decision to take a few visits elsewhere.

"Enjoy it," Abrams said when asked what Dugans' message to him has been. "Make sure that at the end of the day, after all the recruiting is done, come back home."

Abrams added that Norvell has made it clear that he doesn't want to run a program that frowns upon commits visiting other schools.

"Go see those places, just know it's not better than Florida State," Abrams said Norvell's message has been.

Even while going to other places and getting hard sales pitches for potentially flipping away from FSU, there are a few things about the Seminoles that keep Abrams coming back.

"Florida State doesn't have the flashiest stuff, but you know it's real, it's genuine, it comes from the heart. Everybody here mentions (upcoming upgrades) but they don't really emphasize, 'Oh, we're getting new facilities. You're going to have state of the art,' " Abrams said. "They want you to get with people that actually look out for you, have your best interest in mind. That really stuck out to me."