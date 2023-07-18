While the news has been very good for Florida State on the recruiting front this month, the Seminoles did suffer a bit of attrition Tuesday night.

Four-star 2024 wide receiver commit Tawaski "TJ" Abrams, who committed to FSU in January, flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators this week.

It's not a stunning, unexpected move by any means. Abrams, the No. 59 wide receiver and No. 69 player from Florida in the 2024 class according to Rivals, has been visiting quite a few other schools since committing to FSU.

Most notably, he took an official visit to UF in June and was vocal on social media about the possibility of flipping his commitment to the Gators. He took an official visit to FSU the final weekend of June, but remained somewhat non-committal about his future with the Seminoles and indicated he was likely going to take his recruitment all the way to December.

Even with the loss of the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Abrams, FSU has four wide receivers committed to its 2024 class in four-star Elijah Moore, four-star Camdon Frier, four-star Lawayne McCoy and four-star BJ Gibson.

The Seminoles have 17 overall commits in their 2024 class, which ranks 13th nationally according to the Rivals class rankings.