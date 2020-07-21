 FSU football recruiting: Top wide receiver prospects for 20201
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-21 08:41:30 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU WR Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets for 2021

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

The NCAA still isn't allowing in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't slowed down the Seminoles' efforts with the class of 2021.

FSU currently has 13 commitments and a class ranked No. 28 nationally. Over the next week or so, we'll be breaking down the Seminoles' Hot Board, looking at the key names you need to know on a position-by-position basis.

We begin today with the wide receivers.

WR Destyn Pazon is still a major target for this FSU class.
WR Destyn Pazon is still a major target for this FSU class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3) 

The Outlook on WR Destyn Pazon 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Hot

USC, Bama, OU, UGA

FSU still sits in a solid spot with one of the top players in Louisiana.

K. Dillingham,

D. Johnson,

R. Dugans

The Skinny on WR Destyn Pazon & FSU

Pazon has been the highest-profile WR target for the Seminoles for quite some time, and while some fans are growing nervous because he hasn't committed yet, that doesn't change where things stand. I'm told by multiple sources that FSU still is in a very good spot here, and I'm hearing that both from sources close to Pazon and also people familiar with what FSU is feeling.

Pazon hasn't really visited many schools, and FSU wants him to come check everything out before he makes a firm decision. Alabama and Southern Cal have been the schools some see as the biggest threats, however 'Bama is likely going to land elite WR Brian Thomas in the near future. Either way, there's nothing that points to a change here with FSU and Pazon. Several of the Seminoles' committed players say they expect him to be in this class as well.

{{ article.author_name }}