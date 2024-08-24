PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FSU WR Hykeem Williams will miss season opener vs. Georgia Tech

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
DUBLIN -- Florida State will be without one of its young promising playmakers for its season-opening game Saturday.

An FSU representative informed the Osceola and other media outlets Saturday morning that sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams will miss the Georgia Tech game.

Williams, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, appeared in eight games as a true freshman, recording 80 receiving yards and one touchdown. He was seen as someone who could break out for the Seminoles in 2024 and was listed as a co-backup alongside Kentron Poitier behind Malik Benson on FSU's preliminary depth chart.

No timetable was provided for Williams' return so he could still break out but that will be delayed.

The good news for the Seminoles is that Williams is the only player on their two-deep depth chart not dressed out and warming up ahead of Saturday's game. Alabama linebacker transfer Shawn Murphy isn't dressed out, but he's also not on the two-deep.

