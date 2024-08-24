DUBLIN -- Florida State will be without one of its young promising playmakers for its season-opening game Saturday.

An FSU representative informed the Osceola and other media outlets Saturday morning that sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams will miss the Georgia Tech game.

Williams, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, appeared in eight games as a true freshman, recording 80 receiving yards and one touchdown. He was seen as someone who could break out for the Seminoles in 2024 and was listed as a co-backup alongside Kentron Poitier behind Malik Benson on FSU's preliminary depth chart.

No timetable was provided for Williams' return so he could still break out but that will be delayed.

The good news for the Seminoles is that Williams is the only player on their two-deep depth chart not dressed out and warming up ahead of Saturday's game. Alabama linebacker transfer Shawn Murphy isn't dressed out, but he's also not on the two-deep.

