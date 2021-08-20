FSU WR Kentron Poitier taking big steps for Seminoles

Instead, he was part of the second group, which consisted mainly of newcomers and walk-ons.

When preseason camp began with split practices, the returning freshman wasn't working with the veterans during the first three days. He wasn't working with the two quarterbacks, Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton, who are competing for the starting spot.

It has taken just over a week for Kentron Poitier to stake his claim as one of the top receivers on the Florida State offense.

FSU coach Mike Norvell said at the time that the split squads weren't necessarily an indication of who would be viewed as key contributors this season. And that has been obvious over the last few days, particularly in Poitier's case.

The Miami product has been very productive during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, catching big passes against a range of different defensive backs.

"You look at how little he's played the game ... from only playing a couple of years in high school," Norvell said, "and what he's been able to do after his first year. Last year, he got game experience, but there were a lot of things he was kind of forced into. You see his confidence growing. You see his physical development really developing.

"And I'm excited about where he is. I think he has a huge upside."

Poitier played in six games a season ago and finished with four catches for 39 yards.

He clearly wasn't ready to be a contributor as a true freshman in 2020, but still got valuable game experience.

If the last week is any indication, Poitier is ready now.

According to Norvell, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout had four days in a row where he made at least one explosive play down the field. And that was before the scrimmage, in which he made another big play.

He's also routinely made the consistent plays in practice.

On Tuesday, he had two catches in which he hauled in passes that were behind him, but still managed to hang on for sizeable gains across the middle of the field.

And on Thursday, he had a drop on a pass from Milton, but then came right back on the same series and caught a pass in the middle of the field for a first down.

"My confidence," Poitier said Friday, when asked about his improvement. "Last year I wasn't too sure. I was thinking too much about the plays, not focusing on catching the ball. But now I'm comfortable with the system, and all I've got to do now is catch the ball. That's my main focus now."