FSU wide receiver Keyshawn Helton announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he's entering the portal and will use his final year of eligibility elsewhere, leaving the Seminoles after five seasons with the program.

"Growing up in Pensacola, my only dream was to be a Florida State Seminole," Helton said in his Twitter note. "From the time I was board, I've always wanted to play at Florida State. I am beyond thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to make my dreams come true the last few years as well as earn my degree. From 5-7 my freshman year to 9-3 this year, each year has taught me valuable lessons that I will carry on with me for the rest of my life."

For a player who was an unranked recruit with no FBS offers until FSU offered him late in the 2018 cycle, Helton had quite a prolific career with the Seminoles. He leaves with 819 career receiving yards and eight touchdown catches,

He appeared in just two games this season after appearing in 36 games his first four seasons with the Seminoles.

Helton made an instant impact as a true freshman, recording 176 yards and a touchdown catch as a true freshman. He went on to finish in the top six among FSU players in receiving yards each year between 2018 and 2021.

The Pensacola native appeared in just six games as a sophomore in 2019 after suffering a knee injury and didn't look like himself upon his return in 2020. However, he broke back onto the scene in 2021, recording a career-high in catches (19) and receiving yards (248).

This season, Helton has missed time due to injury. Now, he'll have the chance to play his final season somewhere else where he will likely be able to have a larger role.

Helton is the fifth FSU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He's the first on the offensive side of the ball, joining defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson and Shambre Jackson, linebacker Amari Gainer and defensive back Sam McCall.