FSU WR Squirrel White ready to show he's special with the ball in his hands

One might assume that Marquarius "Squirrel" White earned his nickname on the football field as a diminutive, speedy wide receiver.

He set the record straight Tuesday in his first interview since joining the Florida State football program in early January. It's actually a nickname that traces back to his early childhood.

"It started when I was a baby. My great grandmother was holding me in her arms and a squirrel was out in her garden, picking at her tomatoes. When the squirrel moved, I moved so she was like, 'That's going to be your nickname,'" White said. "At first I didn't like the nickname because I thought it was silly, everybody would make fun of me in school. I went by my first name until my cousins started calling me Squirrel and people started hearing it, my teachers started calling me Squirrel. Then I played football and it just grew on me so I was like, 'Might as well just keep calling me Squirrel.’ “

The nickname wound up being quite fitting for White. He may not be the biggest wide receiver at 5-foot-10, 167 pounds, but the Birmingham, Ala., native proved consistently over a three-year career at Tennessee that he's got top-tier speed and agility and is among the most lethal players in college football with the ball in his hands.

"When I get the ball in my hands, I'm special. I can do anything," White said.

White had 1,665 receiving yards over three seasons with the Volunteers, including a team-high 803 receiving yards on the 2023 Tennessee team. The large percentage of White's snaps at Tennessee came in the slot and it's likely that will also be the case with the Seminoles.

Nearly 60% of White's 2023 receiving yards came after the catch, meaning he was often used to get the ball in space. He caught 50 passes at or behind the line of scrimmage over his three seasons at UT and he sees FSU's new-look offense helmed by Gus Malzahn as a similar offense that will be able to get him in advantageous situations that play to his athletic strengths.

"As far as the offense, I feel like I'm very comfortable. It's a similar offense to what we ran at Tennessee so I'll be comfortable in it..." White said. "I feel like if you get the ball in my hands, I'm able to do anything with it. I feel like that's something I can showcase in this offense and I will showcase. That's pretty much it."

White felt good enough about the fit that he canceled visits he had previously set up to North Carolina and Oregon, electing to take just one visit before committing to the Seminoles.

White is coming off a season where he battled a few different injuries. However, he didn't miss a single game, still managed 381 yards and a pair of touchdown catches and says he'll be full-go ready for spring football in March.

"It was a little bit of adversity to handle. Nothing I couldn't handle. Injuries happen, it's football. I was able to still push through it," White said. "As far as being ready to go, I'm always ready to go. I'm healthy so I'll be ready to go this spring."