The Florida State football team will not have its top wide receiver when it takes on No. 5 North Carolina this Saturday.

Junior receiver Tamorrion Terry, who had a breakout performance last week against Notre Dame with nine catches for 146 yards, is expected to undergo a procedure on his injured knee this week and likely will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, an FSU source has confirmed to Warchant.com

That means Terry is expected to miss the UNC and Louisville games, but with a bye week scheduled for Oct. 31, there's a chance he could return in time to face Pittsburgh on Nov. 7.

