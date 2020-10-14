FSU WR Tamorrion Terry expected to miss time after knee procedure
The Florida State football team will not have its top wide receiver when it takes on No. 5 North Carolina this Saturday.
Junior receiver Tamorrion Terry, who had a breakout performance last week against Notre Dame with nine catches for 146 yards, is expected to undergo a procedure on his injured knee this week and likely will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, an FSU source has confirmed to Warchant.com
That means Terry is expected to miss the UNC and Louisville games, but with a bye week scheduled for Oct. 31, there's a chance he could return in time to face Pittsburgh on Nov. 7.
Terry's top backup on this week's depth chart is sophomore wideout Warren Thompson, but it's not clear if he will get the start or if the Seminoles will go with another wideout.
Terry, who originally was injured in the season opener against Georgia Tech, spoke with the media on Tuesday and confirmed that he was still not 100 percent but said he wanted to be there for his teammates.
