Full day of FSU programming on Wednesday on ACC Network
Plan ahead for a full day of Florida State games from the 2022-23 athletics season on the ACC Network on Wednesday. And you may want to get your DVRs ready in case you miss a few of these replays:
Noon — FSU spring football showcase
2 a.m. — Miami vs. FSU volleyball
4 a.m. — Wake Forest at FSU baseball (upset of No. 1 Deacons)
7 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. FSU football (Cheez-It Bowl)
10 a.m. — FSU men's basketball at Miami (Matthew Cleveland’s buzzer-beater)
Noon — FSU vs. UNC women's soccer, ACC Tournament title game
2 p.m. — LSU vs. FSU football
5 p.m. — Tennessee vs. FSU softball in Women’s CWS
7 p.m. — Florida at FSU football
10 p.m. — ACC softball title game, Duke vs. FSU
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify