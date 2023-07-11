Plan ahead for a full day of Florida State games from the 2022-23 athletics season on the ACC Network on Wednesday. And you may want to get your DVRs ready in case you miss a few of these replays:

Noon — FSU spring football showcase

2 a.m. — Miami vs. FSU volleyball

4 a.m. — Wake Forest at FSU baseball (upset of No. 1 Deacons)

7 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. FSU football (Cheez-It Bowl)

10 a.m. — FSU men's basketball at Miami (Matthew Cleveland’s buzzer-beater)

Noon — FSU vs. UNC women's soccer, ACC Tournament title game

2 p.m. — LSU vs. FSU football

5 p.m. — Tennessee vs. FSU softball in Women’s CWS

7 p.m. — Florida at FSU football

10 p.m. — ACC softball title game, Duke vs. FSU