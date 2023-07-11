News More News
ago other sports Edit

Full day of FSU programming on Wednesday on ACC Network

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Plan ahead for a full day of Florida State games from the 2022-23 athletics season on the ACC Network on Wednesday. And you may want to get your DVRs ready in case you miss a few of these replays:

Noon — FSU spring football showcase

2 a.m. — Miami vs. FSU volleyball

4 a.m. — Wake Forest at FSU baseball (upset of No. 1 Deacons)

7 a.m. — Oklahoma vs. FSU football (Cheez-It Bowl)

10 a.m. — FSU men's basketball at Miami (Matthew Cleveland’s buzzer-beater)

Noon — FSU vs. UNC women's soccer, ACC Tournament title game

2 p.m. — LSU vs. FSU football

5 p.m. — Tennessee vs. FSU softball in Women’s CWS

7 p.m. — Florida at FSU football

10 p.m. — ACC softball title game, Duke vs. FSU

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}