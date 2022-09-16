LSU vs. Florida State was billed as David vs. Goliath from a perceived “talent” standpoint. So who has the “talent” edge this week as the Seminoles head to Louisville for an odd Friday night game?

The tale of the tape, if you use the Rivals' ratings system as your guide, points to the Seminoles.

FSU’s and LSU’s two-deep rosters are dominated by three-star players. Of the 46 players FSU lists in its two-deep, 31 came in as three-star prospects. Louisville lists 44 players in their two deep and 28 were three-star prospects.

Where there’s an appreciable difference in talent is the Seminoles have 13 four- and five-star players in their two-deep, compared to just six for the Cardinals. More telling is that UL has 10 players who were rated two or fewer stars.

The Seminoles have one two-star player, Wyatt Rector, a tight end and special teams captain, who walked on at FSU as a quarterback. FSU also has a player who finished high school unranked. Surprisingly, his name is Jared Verse, a transfer from the University of Albany, where Verse focused just on defense to become the conference defensive player of the year in 2021.

Verse was a key factor in FSU’s win over LSU with two sacks and a blocked field goal. He is the proverbial needle in the recruiting haystack: the hen’s tooth.

You may be asking yourself, how did Verse fly under the recruiting radar?

Verse played football, basketball and ran track at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg, Penn., where his 4x100 relay team won the state championship. Best I can figure, no one identified him because he had a pedestrian 20 receptions and 16 tackles combined during his sophomore and junior seasons, with no sacks. Neither Rivals nor 247Sports rated him. Max Preps rated Verse but they put 5,096 players ahead of him nationally, 196 in Pennsylvania alone.

"To me, honestly, the coaches always told me I belong at this level,” Verse said of his recruitment. “They told me I should have never been at a lower-level school, I should have always been playing the best of the best. But then I guess here was my chance to actually show them that I can make it in the FBS and be a very big factor."