Senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta will step in and coach Florida State’s offensive line against Georgia Tech, filling in as Alex Atkins serves a three-game, NCAA-mandated suspension.

Fertitta has been on FSU’s staff since February 2022. He has focused on helping the development of offensive linemen alongside Atkins and graduate assistant Cooper Williams, who moved on to Missouri this offseason.

Atkins has been coaching FSU’s offensive line through camp and will travel with the program to Ireland, but he will not be available on game day. FSU coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles have used Fertitta as the offensive line coach in their two scrimmages.

"We've got a plan in place," Norvell said. "We've kind of implemented the plan throughout our scrimmage opportunities here in fall camp. Alex has done a done a wonderful job and continues to do a great job in helping prepare our players in all things.

"Coach Fertitta will take over that role on game day operation. Lot of confidence in him and what he brings and what he has brought to our program over the last few years. It's going to be as smooth of a transition as we can have it on game day."

Atkins' suspension continues for FSU’s first two home games, against Boston College and Memphis. Atkins will be first available on gameday for the Sept. 21 game against California.

Fertitta has worked with Atkins at Itawamba Community College in 2010 and he previously was a successful coach at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High. He took the program to four state title games, winning championships in 2017 and 2020.

FSU's game notes say all of the assistant coaches will be on the field with the exception of linebackers coach Randy Shannon. The Seminoles could also use analysts Rick Stockstill and Ernie Sims in various roles, although the number of headsets do not increase on game days.

