He's a bit of a wildcard as the Florida State defense prepares for the 2019 season.

Amari Gainer is a redshirt freshman with virtually no impactful college football experience. But he's a 6-foot-3, 215-pound, rangy linebacker who could have a very big role on the Seminoles' defense.

With the expected switch to a 3-4 alignment, Florida State will have an extra linebacker on the field this fall. And the Seminoles will need someone coming off the edge to rush the passer.

Gainer, with his length, speed and athleticism, looks to be a natural fit for one of the outside linebacker positions.

"He's a well-conditioned athlete, man," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "And he can run. And he's physical. Now, he's starting to come along and getting all of the defense down and understanding it, and his role in it, where he fits and all that.

"So he's going to continue to get better and better throughout camp. And we're going to see Amari Gainer play ... as opposed to a thinking Amari Gainer."

The Tallahassee product was injured almost as soon as preseason camp began a season ago. And while he played a small role in four games (the maximum number allowed to still receive a redshirt), Gainer wasn't really a part of the defensive plan during his first full year on campus.

Now, he might be a big part.

On the first day of practice last Friday, Gainer made a tremendous interception on a seam route down the middle of the field. He also showed an ability to create havoc coming off the edge.