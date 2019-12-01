Game plan for the new head coach: Top 10 items to fix for FSU football
If all goes well, Florida State should have its new head football coach in place this week. Whoever gets the job will have his hands full working to get the Seminoles' football program back to prominence.
Since 2017, when former head coach Jimbo Fisher effectively check out, the program has been mired is mediocrity. Over this three-year stretch, the Seminoles are 18-19 overall and just 10-14 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Once the hire is made, Willie Taggart’s successor will have to roll up his sleeves and get to work fixing the program from the ground up. Here’s a look at the top 10 items the new head coach will need to fix in order to get the ‘Noles back on top.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
1. Hire outstanding assistants and support staff – Every successful college program has outstanding coordinators, assistants and large support staffs. Willie Taggart missed the boat big time in this department, so you have to believe his replacement will have a solid plan for assembling a new staff. This is where FSU’s administration needs to open its pocketbook and give the new coach free rein to make these necessary hires.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news