If all goes well, Florida State should have its new head football coach in place this week. Whoever gets the job will have his hands full working to get the Seminoles' football program back to prominence.

Since 2017, when former head coach Jimbo Fisher effectively check out, the program has been mired is mediocrity. Over this three-year stretch, the Seminoles are 18-19 overall and just 10-14 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Once the hire is made, Willie Taggart’s successor will have to roll up his sleeves and get to work fixing the program from the ground up. Here’s a look at the top 10 items the new head coach will need to fix in order to get the ‘Noles back on top.

